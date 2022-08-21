FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o in and interview revealed that Jose Mourinho stands stall as world best coach

Cameroonian Football legend Samuel Eto’o revealed that AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho is the best coach in the world.

Eto’o was speaking on Ghanaian media house, Multimedia when he made his intentions known. The FECAFOOT President is currently in Ghana for Qatar world cup business activities.

‘My best manager is Jose Mourinho” Eto’o told JoySports. When asked why, the legendary player said Mourinho “sees African players as the best”.

Mourinho believe so much in Africa and African players, and gives them that opportunity anytime. He was in Namibia recently for holidays.

Samuel Eto’o was a great footballer so he obviously know what he’s talking about. He played for top clubs including Chelsea, Everton, Barcelona and Real Madrid so he definitely have the experience to speak on technical issues.

Jose Mourinho and Samuel Eto’o must really have a great bonding and a good relationship between a coach and a player.