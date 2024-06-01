Jose Mourinho pens 2-year deal at new club

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has signed with Fenerbahce following his previous tenure at Roma.

Despite leading Roma to a UEFA Conference League victory, Mourinho was dismissed last season.

Since his departure from the Italian club, he has been without a job and was rumored to be considering a return to the English Premier League.

And now, Italian football transfer expert, Romano Fabrizio, reports that the Portuguese has penned a 2-year deal with Turkish side, Fenerbahce.

He wrote: “José Mourinho has just signed the contract as new Fenerbahçe head coach, here we go!

“After verbal agreement in the morning, deal sealed until June 2026 — two year contract for the Special One.”