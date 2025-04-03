Jose Mourinho pinches the nose of Galatasaray coach as he loses Istanbul derby

Jose Mourinho has landed himself in trouble for pinching the nose of Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after his Fenerbahce side were beaten in a fiery Istanbul derby on Wednesday, April 2.

Mourinho’s side suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup.

However, the game was overshadowed by a chaotic display, trigged by Mourinho that saw three players; Fenerbahce’s Mert Yandas and Galatasaray’s Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz sent off.

Towards the end of the game, Mourinho clashed with Buruk as he made his way onto the pitch. The Portuguese coach was then seen pinching his counterpart’s nose.

Buruk fell to the floor clutching his nose and face as players from both sides rushed in. The ugly scene led to the three red cards just before the second-half stoppage time.

Mourinho was subsequently pulled away from the scene by a member of his coaching staff.