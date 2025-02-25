Akafumba thanks Hichilema



FORMER Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba has expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for the opportunity to serve under his administration.





In a statement, Akafumba described Hichilema as a visionary leader who espouses values of hard work, diligence, commitment to duty and service to the nation beyond personal and political affiliations.





He pledged his continued allegiance and unwavering support to the Head of State and his administration in achieving his vision.



“Having worked with him, I have no doubt about his resolve to build a prosperous and progressive nation,” he added.





The fired PS assured President Hichilema and the nation that he was committed to supporting the President’s development agenda, which will guarantee victory in the 2026 General Elections.





“I understand the opposition’s attempts to distract his vision through social media. I will continue to defend him with all available means.”





“I wish President Hichilema all the best as he continues to take the country to a better place,” he said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 24, 2025