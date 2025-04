Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila says he’s heading back home – and straight into the crisis in eastern DRC.





Kabila, who has been living in South Africa since 2023, says he wants to help find a solution to the ongoing conflict that’s displaced hundreds of thousands. But his return could further shake up an already tense political scene.





President Felix Tshisekedi, under pressure to end the violence, has accused Kabila of backing the M23 rebels – a claim Kabila’s camp denies.