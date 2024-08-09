JOSEPH KIWÁNUKA: FIRST NATIVE AFRICAN CATHOLIC BISHOP

Joseph Kiwánuka, MAfr lived from June 25, 1899 to February 22, 1966.

Kiwánuka was a Ugandan prelate of the Catholic Church. He served as Archbishop of Rubaga from 1960 until his death.

Kiwánuka was sent to Mitala Maria Mission School in 1910 and graduated in 1914 before going to the seminary.

He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Streicher on May 26, 1929. Streicher then sent the young priest to Rome to study canon law.

On May 25, 1939, a day before the tenth anniversary of his priestly ordination, Kiwánuka was appointed the first Apostolic Vicar of Masaka and Titular Bishop of Thibica by Pope Pius XII.

He received his Episcopal consecration on the following October 29 from Pope Pius himself, with Archbishops Celso Costantini and Henri Streicher, MAfr, serving as co-consecrators, in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Kiwánuka was thus made the first native African bishop. He was later given the title of Bishop upon his apostolic vicariate’s elevation to a diocesan see on March 25, 1953.

On December 20, 1960, Kiwánuka was promoted to Archbishop of Rubaga.He attended the Second Vatican Council from 1962 to 1965, during the course of which he assisted Pope Paul VI in the canonization of the Uganda Martyrs on October 18, 1964.

The Archbishop died shortly afterwards, at the age of 66.

He is buried in the metropolitan cathedral of Rubaga.

