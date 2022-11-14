Journalist Innocent Phiri & Cameraman’s Arrest And Continued Detention Is Extremely Sad And Unfortunate- Mcdonald Chipenzi

*JOURNALIST INNOCENT PHIRI & CAMERAMAN’S ARREST AND CONTINUED DETENTION IS EXTREMELY SAD AND UNFORTUNATE*

Since yesternight, the 2 have been in police withholding cell without a word from Zambia Police Service on the actual crime they might have committed.

The relationship between the media and police must be harnessed and not strained this time around and the two institutions [police and media] must not work in competition with each other but mutually work for the betterment of the societies/communities they serve.

It must be recognised that Zambia Police have a gun and force to apply on any person while the media have a pen to destroy and or build yet both tools are mightier and can be very destructive to the nation if not well handled and the practioners live in strained relationship.

These tools, which must be sparingly used to destroy, must be profusely used to build the Democratic space in the country and this can happen when the media and police respect each other’s work.

We expect a cordial working relationship between the police and the media and where misunderstandings arise, the best is to amicably sorted out.

It is, therefore, ironic to keep the two journalists into police custody without a charge or indeed feedback on why they are still being detained, 19 hours after their arrest.

GEARS Initiative demands their immediate release.

Mcdonald Chipenzi

Executive Director

GEARS Initiative

14.11.2022.