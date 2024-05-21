JOURNALIST PETER SUKWA CONTINUES TO SEEK JUSTICE IN HIS ASSAULT CASES

Former Post Newspaper Journalist Peter Sukwa has petitioned Chief Justice Mumba Malila to review judgment in a case in which he was assaulted and urinated in the mouth by Petauke Member of Parliament Jajay Banda.

Speaking to journalists after presenting the petition at the Supreme Court today, Mr. Sukwa says he finds judgment in the matter to be unfair owing to the amount of trauma and humiliation he suffered at the hands of Mr. Banda and others.

The Petauke Member of Parliament was previously fined K12, 000 for the alleged assault, with K10, 000 allocated as compensation to Mr. Sukwa and K2, 000 to the state.

But Mr. Sukwa says he wants the Chief Justice to ascertain if the judgment in the matter was fair seeing that in similar cases, tougher punishments have been presented to offenders compared to his case.

Mr. Sukwa was assaulted, urinated on and almost burnt after he exposed electoral malpractices by the then ruling Patriotic Front in Eastern Province which was allegedly registering Malawians prior to the 2016 elections.