JOURNALISTS ARRESTED FOR CIRCULATING FOOTAGE ATI PRESIDENT AZITUNDILA

Six journalists in South Sudan have been arrested over the circulation of footage appearing to show President Salva Kiir wetting himself, media rights groups say.

In December, a video shared on social media appeared to show Kiir urinating on himself as the national anthem played at a function.

Six staff from the state broadcaster were detained this week.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is now calling for their release.

Patrick Oyet, president of the South Sudan Union of Journalists, told Reuters that the journalists “are suspected of having knowledge on how the video of the president urinating himself came out”.

The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation says the footage was never aired.

