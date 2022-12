JUBA TRANSPORT OWNER KIDNAPPED

Prominent Lusaka based businessman Mohammed Ali Hassen has today been kidnapped in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Hassen 54, was kidnapped from the lobby of his hotel, Alfa Mayfair, in Langerman street, Mayfair at about 10:00 hours Central African Time.

He is the proprietor of Juba Transport, a prominent cross-boarder logistics company.