JUBILEE MALAMBO VINDICATED OVER SUGILITE SCANDAL

Jubilee Malambo indeed receives kudos on this scandal he was humiliated for doing what is write ✍️ by exposing the illigalities in new dawn administration in Luapula province.

Jubilee was facing humiliation from the people who made him fired from prime TV.

This is one of the biggest Scandal in the history of Zambia.

Good bless you comrade you soon you Will find a job.