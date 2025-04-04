JUDGE ALLOWS MP TO RECOVER K375,000 FROM LUSAMBO



A JUDGE has allowed Isoka lawmaker Marjorie Nakaponda to recover over K300,000 from jailed former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo over a failed house purchase deal.





Lusaka High Court Judge Gaudentia Salasini has endorsed a judgment in default of appearance and defence filed by Ms Nakaponda against Mr Lusambo, who is serving a four-year jail term.





This type of judgment happens when a defendant, in this case Mr Lusambo, fails to respond or defend himself in court after being served with a writ of summons, leading to a ruling being entered against him.





Latest court documents indicate that Judge Gaudentia Salasini has endorsed the judgment in default of appearance and defence.



“The defendant (Mr Lusambo) having not filed memorandum of appearance and defence, and the time for service as prescribed having expired, and the defendant being in default, it is hereby adjudged that the plaintiff do recover against the defendant the following:





“… payment of the sum of K375,000 to the plaintiff as monies due under the debt acknowledgment and settlement agreement.” Ms Nakaponda will also get damages for breach of contract, to be assessed by the court registrar.



ZDM