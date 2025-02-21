Judge Appointed By Trump Rejects Bid To Stop Citizenship By Birth

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied President Donald Trump’s emergency request to reinstate his executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for certain children born in the United States.

Trump had, on his return to office, signed an executive order to restrict birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants and those on temporary visas.

However, contrary to his order, the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1868, guarantees citizenship to anyone born on American soil.

The legal battle began on January 23, when U.S. District Judge John Coughenour temporarily blocked Trump’s order. On February 5, another federal judge, Deborah Boardman, reinforced the halt, escalating the case to the appeals court.

At the Appeal Court on Thursday, the 9th Circuit ruled that birthright citizenship is a constitutional right that the president’s authority cannot alter.

In a ruling, Judge Danielle Forrest, appointed by Trump, held that the Justice Department had not shown an emergency warranting immediate court intervention.

She held that the administration failed to demonstrate a strong legal basis for its case.

“We should not undertake this task unless the circumstances dictate that we must. They do not here,” she wrote.

The lawsuit was filed by Democratic attorneys general from four states, led by Washington. The Trump administration may now take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.