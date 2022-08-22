By NATION REPORTER

INCARCERATED former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri yesterday lamented over her prolonged detention to Mongu High Court judge Wilfred Muma who was undertaking a routine visit to the facility.

Ms Phiri took advantage of Judge Muma’s visit to highlight her condition and that of others who were in a similar predicament.

And Judge Muma assured all the detainees that their cases would be dealt with expeditiously.

He said Ms Phiri and other women in her predicament would have a speedy trial.

Ms Phiri’s lawyer Mr Charles Changana said Judge Muma visited the prison were they interacted and he assured that her matter and those of other people would be expedited.

He said that Ms Phiri complained to the judge that her case and that of others had been prolonged and hoped that the matter could be expedited.

Mr Changana said Ms Phiri was assured that the matter would be dealt with in the fastest possible manner because she had been in detention for a long time without trial.

“I was in Mongu on Friday and apparently Judge Muma visited the prison where Ms Phiri is and they had a chat were my client aired some of her grievances which the judge heard and said that her and other matters will be looked at,” Mr Changana said.

He said that some of the people who were present during the visit were the committee tasked to cause list her matter.

Mr Changana said he was confident that the matter would be indeed looked into because his client has been unfairly treated as she had been in incarceration since February this year.

He said that they had written to the relevant authorities to ensure that her matter was looked at but that they did not get a favourable feedback.