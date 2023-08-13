Judge Chuktan cautions Trump from making ‘inflammatory’ statements prior to trial

A federal court has cautioned former US President Donald Trump from making “inflammatory” comments that could taint the jury pool before his trial for attempting to rig the 2020 election results.

Judge Tanya Chuktan, however, said that Mr. Trump can publicly release some of the non-sensitive information that prosecutors disclose to his legal team.

The special counsel had voiced concern that Mr. Trump may leak classified information and threaten witnesses; the decision on Friday was a setback for him.

The judge stated that the historic case was proceeding normally during a 90-minute hearing in Washington, DC.

He is facing criminal charges. He will be subject to restrictions, just like every other defendant, she said.

The fact that the defendant is running for office won’t give him any more or less freedom than any other defendant in a criminal case, according to the statement.

The legal team for the former president and federal prosecutors are engaged in a number of court disputes, some of which Mr. Trump is permitted to discuss in public.