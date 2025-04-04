Judge dismisses lawsuit to restore Lungu as PF leader



LUSAKA High Court Judge Geoffrey Mulenga has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Mwansabobwe member of parliament Kabaso Kampampi seeking an order to quash the changes made to the Patriotic Front (PF) office bearers and restore former president Edgar Lungu as leader of the party.



Kampampi also sought for an order to quash the appointment of Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as acting president of the party.



He filed that the proceedings of the purported convention of the PF which took place on October 24, 2023 which subsequently resulted in the defendant being appointed as leader of opposition and assuming the purported position of acting president is null and void.





Kampampi said the appointment of Chabinga, as acting president of PF was null and void ab initio for breach of the party’s regulations, party’s Electoral Regulations, party Constitution or article 60(2) of the constitution.



He was seeking a permanent injunction restraining Chabinga from holding himself out as acting president of the party.





However, the Court dismissed the case on grounds that more than 90 days had elapsed from the date of filing of the action and no progress has been recorded by way of advancing its prosecution.





“The court is satisfied, upon inspecting the record that the plaintiff has made no filing by way of evidencing service upon the defendant of the originating process herein, or by way of making any suitable application for the progression of the action.”





“I hereby conditionally dismiss this action in reliance upon the said Rule 8 of order XIX; provided however that in exercise of my jurisdiction to avoid multiplicity of proceedings, the aforesaid dismissal shall be stayed for a period of 14 days,” ruled judge Mulenga.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 3, 2025