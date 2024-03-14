Judge dismisses Meghan Markle’s half-sister’s defamation lawsuit

A judge in Florida threw out a case against Meghan Markle, saying that the actress did not make mean and untrue statements about her half-sister.

Samantha, who is Markle’s half-sister, said that Markle’s comments in a Netflix show and an interview with Oprah Winfrey made it seem like Samantha is trying to become famous and is not honest about her intentions.

The lawsuit was about Markle saying that she and Samantha were not close growing up and that Samantha changed her last name to Markle when the royal couple started dating.

US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell in Florida found that the statements in question were either opinions, mostly true, or did not harm Samantha.

Meghan Markle and Harry are called The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They are part of King Charles’ family. They and their two kids have been living in California since they stopped being royal in 2020.

Their famous separation from the rest of Britain’s royal family has been in newspapers all over the world for years, and it made the British government take away Harry’s automatic police protection when he was in Britain.

In the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey mentioned in Samantha Markle’s complaint, the couple said the royal family was racist, didn’t care about them, and had fights within their own family. When Winfrey asked Markle about her half-sister’s book that was supposed to reveal everything about her, Markle said it’s difficult to reveal everything about someone you don’t know well.

49 million people around the world watched when they were on Winfrey’s show, according to US network CBS. Their popularity in Britain went down a lot and it caused a big crisis for the monarchy that has been around for 1,000 years.