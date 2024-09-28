Judge-in-Charge refuses to allocate case involving 3 Suspended ConCourt Judges



Judge Charles Zulu, the Judge-in-Charge of the Lusaka High Court, has refused to allocate the case filed by suspended constitutional court Judges



On Monday 23rd September, 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema, with immediate effect and acting on the purported recommendations in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission, suspended three (3) Judges of the Constitution Court alleging they engaged in gross misconduct and incompetence in a case they presided over, ten years ago.



The Suspended Judges include; Justice Annie Sitali, Justice Mugeni Mulenga and Justice Palan Mulonda.



The judges have since filed a court challenge seeking to halt and review the process.

A certificate of agency was also attached to the legal action.



However, Judge Zulu has ignored the urgency of the matter and when approached by the lawyers representing the affected party, disclosed that he was seeking advice of which Judge to allocate the case to, from the Acting Chief Justice, Michael Musonda.



This approach is highly irregular as the Judge-in-Charge has powers to make such determination.



The Judge-in-Charge is responsible for the general operation and administration of the High Court. The Judge in Charge is assisted by the Registrar of the High Court in this mandate.



Judge Zulu claims he is afraid of the repercussions if he doesn’t handle this delicate matter well, especially that it involves the interests of the President of the Republic of Zambia.



The matter will be likely be allocated to a judge deemed sympathetic to Hichilema.



Further, a constitutional lawyer, Tresford Chali, has also petitioned a legal suit, challenging the suspension of the judges.



That case too, has not be allocated.



Hichilema has so far fired the Director of Public Prosecutions, Lillian Siyuni, Judge Sunday Nkonde, Judge Joshua Banda, High Court register, David Simusamba, Judge Wilfred Kopa and Judge Timothy Katenekwa.



Hichilema’s actions have sent shivers in the Judiciary and judicial officers feel their security of tenure has been removed and they have been exposed, feel unprotected by the law and their Chief Justice.



As a result, Zulu claims he is aware of an industrial action allegedly being coordinated by both the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and the Judiciary that may result in protests and strikes that may paralyze the courts, and wishes to take time so that the tempers come down.