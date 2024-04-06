Judge rejects Trump’s request to drop prosecution over sensitive documents

The judge denied the motion to drop the case against Donald Trump for concealing confidential government papers.Trump’s defense said the case should be dropped because he was a former president and should be allowed to keep the records. But the judge said no.

Donald Trump’s lawyers said that a law from 1978 called the Presidential Records Act allowed him to take his records from his time as President with him when he left the White House.

Lawyers working for special counsel Jack Smith strongly disagreed with that idea, saying that the law didn’t apply to a case about secret documents.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed with the government in a short order, saying that the indictment does not mention the Presidential Records Act, and does not use it to describe a crime.