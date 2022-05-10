JUDGEMENT DATE SET IN KAMPYONGO AIRCRAFT CASE

By Cecilia Kayaya

Following a lengthy session, the Chinsali Magistrate Court has set June 7, 2022 as the judgment date in a case where former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and six others are accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft in 2015.

The Monday 9, 2022 appearance before Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata lasted six hours that was thronged by mostly Kampyongo’s supporters that have been following the case.

On 2nd January 2015 jointly acting together with six people the Shiwang’andu lawmaker allegedly disrupted a UPND rally in Kalantekwe area.

During closing testimonies the court heard from a Police Investigator Peter Mudenda from Police Headquarters who explained that Mr. Kampyongo who was at the time Home Affairs Minister, was implicated in the matter on the basis of his alleged failure to stop the violence.

Mr. Mudenda says his investigation established that the Landcruiser that was used in the crime, was bearing a fake registration number.