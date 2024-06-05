JUDGEMENT DATE SET IN MUCHEMWA’S CORRUPTION CASE

By Darius Choonya

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has set July 26, 2024, as the date in which it will deliver judgement against Patriotic Front (PF) member, Francis Muchemwa, accused of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Chief resident Magistrate, Davies Chibwili, has decided to set the said date after the accused failed to bring more witnesses on time to aid his defence.

The court is supposed to conclude hearing Mr. Muchemwa’s case in July this year as per new court rules.

In this matter, Mr. Muchemwa and two others are facing charges of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at K 12 million.