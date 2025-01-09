JUDGEMENT DAY: CHILUFYA TAYALI FACES LIFE IN PRISON IN MUTINY CASE



By Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya



Chilufya Tayali, leader of the Economic and Equity Party (EEP), is set to learn his fate today as Magistrate Kelvin Soma delivers judgment in a case where Tayali is accused of inciting mutiny. However, he will not be present in court, having been out of the country for months, thereby escaping trial.





The case against him stems from a Facebook post alleged to have been made between March 1 and April 4, 2022, in which he attempted to persuade members of the defense force to abandon their duty and allegiance to the President. Tayali pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are contrary to Section 48, Subsection A of the Penal Code Chapter 47 of the Laws of Zambia.





If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, as stipulated by the Penal Code Act. This law considers mutiny, or inciting others to commit mutiny, a felony punishable by life imprisonment.





The case has been ongoing since 2022, with several adjournments, including one in May 2023 due to the absence of witnesses. Today’s judgment will bring some closure to the matter, although Tayali’s absence may complicate the proceedings.



