JUDGEMENT DAY: If convicted, Musyani may go in for 5-years or may be fined, or may get both fine and jail term

TODAY April 14, is an important day for Kidist Kifle, and Elias Musyani and the entire online population as judgement in a matter Musyani is alleged to have harassed Yo Maps’ wife, online, is set to be delivered by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya stated as recollected by TV Yatu, that, despite being on leave today, she would make it make it to court to render her judgement in this particular case.

Musyani is facing two counts of harassment utilizing electronic means, contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021.

In this Case Kidist Kifle, wife of Bana Bandi singer, Yo Maps, filed charges against Musyani, alleging that he harassed her through Facebook in April last year. Kifle claims Musyani threatened to send people to rape her.

Important to note as this case is set for judgement today is that, his defense lawyers had earlier applied for a plea bargain under the Pre-Negotiation and Agreement Act of 2010 but the application was unsuccessful. Had this application been accepted by the court, it would have seen Elias and Kidist reconcile and possibly drop the charges or an option for lesser sentence would have been considered.

