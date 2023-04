JUDGEMENT DAY IS HERE FOR MUMBI PHIRI!

Judgement in former Patriotic front Deputy secretary General Mumbi Phiri is coming up tommrow 5th April 2023.

Allegations before the court were that on October 6, 2019 Phiri 52 of Waterfalls area in Chongwe District and Shebby Chilekwa 34, a businessman of Chilanga District whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District, during the Kaoma Council chairmanship by-election, a crime both denied to have committed.