Former PFs intercity warlord ‘America Two’ faces Judgement today for the K12m unexplainable personal wealth

JUDGEMENT DAY OF FRANCIS MUCHEMWA



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court is today July 26, 2024 expected to deliver judgement against the Patriotic Front (PF) cadre, Francis Muchemwa, accused of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Chief resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili will deliver the said judgement after closing the accused person’s defence last month after he failed to present on time more witnesses in his defence.



In this matter, Mr. Muchemwa and two others are facing charges of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at K 12 million.



Diamond TV