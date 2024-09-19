JUDGEMENT IN DALITSO LUNGU CASE SET



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) has set December 6, 2024 as the date to deliver its judgement in relation to the forfeiture application by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to have over 80 vehicles belonging to former president Edgar Lungu’s son, Dalitso forfeited to the state.



The DPP also wants Mr. Lungu’s company forfeited to the state for allegedly being a proceed of crime.



In this matter, the state submitted before court that Mr. Lungu had acquired K 31 million, 16 properties, among them a filling station, scattered throughout the country registered in his name.



Meanwhile, as the court awaits to deliver Dalitso Lungu’s judgement, the Economic And Financial Crimes Court on Tuesday ordered for the forfeiture of Dalitso Lungu’s sister, Tasila Lungu’s farm, valued at K 13.9 million, for being a proceed of crime.



Ms. Lungu says she will appeal the judgement of the court.



DMZ