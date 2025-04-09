Judgement set for May 20 in Munir Zulu sedition case!



The Lusaka Magistrate Court has set May 20, 2025, for judgement in the case where Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu is charged with seditious practices.



Magistrate Faides Hamaundu set the date today, after defence lawyer, Boniface Chiwala closed the case for the defence.





In this matter, Zulu is accused of inciting discontent among the Zambian populace, through his allegations against President Hakainde Hichilema.





Zulu, between May 25 and May 27, 2024, alleged that President Hichilema had directed the inspector General of Police and the Minister of Home Affairs to eliminate him and other unnamed individuals.



-ZNBC