‘Judges are meeting HH at Community House in the night’

LEADERS of the embattled PF this morning used their appearance at the Lusaka High Court to launch scathing, if not defamatory, attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema at rally they held on the court grounds attended by an impressive crowd of about 30 PF cadres.

Raphael Nakacinda and given Lubinda, the PF’s Media Chairman and Vice President, were at court for a case in which they are begging the court to allow their party’s nullified MPs to return to Parliament.

However, after the case was adjourned, Nakacinda told the ‘mammoth’ commonly known as ‘chitinta ng’ombe’ in PF that the Head of State had been holding secret meetings at his private residence called ‘Community House’ so that the judges could frustrate the PF’s legal battles.

And for his part, Lubinda accused President Hichilema of seeking to create a one-party state by sidelining the PF, which however is not the only political party in Zambia.

Nakacinda, was a relatively unknown MMD cadre who was rewarded with a ministerial portfolio for weakening MMD by fighting Dr. Nevers Mumba over the party’s presidency.

Kalemba December 12, 2021