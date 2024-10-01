JUDGES MUNALULA, SHILIMI, KAWIMBE ARE CONFLICTED – ECL



ZAMBIA’s Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu has maintained that three Constitutional Court Judges, including its president Margret Munalula, her deputy Arnold Shilimi and Maria Kawimbe should recuse themselves from hearing his eligibility case because of their close relationship with President Hakainde Hichilema.



Former President Lungu has therefore raised concerns over the impartiality of three Constitutional Court judges, citing their alleged close ties with President Hichilema.



Former President Lungu has submitted that President Hichilema has a vested interest in his exclusion from the 2026 presidential ballot, which he has said was raising concerns of potential bias