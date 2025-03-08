Judgment in Munir’s libel case set for April



CHIEF Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has set April 7, 2025, as the date for judgment in the libel case against Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu, following the conclusion of defense proceedings.





Zulu is accused of defaming Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi, and businessman Mulchad Kuntawala during a March 21, 2023, press conference at Parliament premises.





He alleged that Dr Musokotwane and Milupi each received US$250,000 in corrupt bank transfers from an unidentified company.



Zulu further claimed Kuntawala transferred US$150,000 to Milupi two days before his appointment as Road Development Agency (RDA) board chairperson.





On October 28, 2024, Magistrate Chibwili ruled that the prosecution had established a case against Zulu, finding that he published defamatory statements that were untrue and unsupported by evidence.



“The statement had the tendency to lower the reputation of the three persons in this matter,” Chibwili ruled.





During defense proceedings, Zulu’s lawyer, Maluza Chongola, requested an adjournment to subpoena absent witnesses.



However, Magistrate Chibwili denied the request, citing previous defense-led delays.





Chongola subsequently closed the defense case, requesting 21 days to file submissions.



The prosecution informed the court they would not file submissions.



Zulu had presented several witnesses, including fellow members of Parliament and business figures, in his defense.



He has consistently denied the allegations of defamation.





The court will now deliberate on the evidence presented before delivering its judgment on April 7, 2025.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 8, 2025