JUDGMENT POSTPONED IN BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S ASSAULT CASE



THE Luanshya Magistrate Court has postponed judgment in the case where former Kabushi Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo is charged with two counts of assault and unlawful wounding.



Lusaka Magistrate Penstone Chiluba, sitting in Luanshya, delayed the ruling after Lusambo failed to appear in court.



Lusambo, 46, is facing charges related to an incident during the April 11, 2019, Roan Parliamentary by-election. His legal counsel informed the court that Lusambo was attending other court proceedings in Lusaka.



The defence requested a new court date of September 28, 2024, while the state proposed August 13 as an alternative.



The court ultimately adjourned the matter to October 9, 2024, for Lusambo’s appearance, with judgment set for October 31, whether he is present or not.



Meanwhile, Lusambo’s legal team has filed to withdraw their representation in the case. The charges involve allegations of assault and unlawful wounding of two members of the National Democratic Congress during the Roan by-election in Luanshya.



