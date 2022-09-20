JUDICIAL COMPLAINTS COMMISSION CALLS ON HIGH COURT TO THROW OUT DPP APPLICATION

JUDICIAL Complaints Commission (JCC) has urged Lusaka High Court not to entertain suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi’s application for judicial review against the President’s refusal to waive her oath of secrecy.

JCC secretary Naisa Makeleta submits that the application should not be granted because it is fundamentally flawed, hence should be dismissed.

“It is our submission that this matter is wrongly before this court as the decisions that the applicant desires to impugn do not illustrate that there is a case fit for further investigation,” Ms Makeleta said.

This is in a case Ms Siyunyi is seeking leave to start judicial review proceedings against the head of State’s refusal to waive her oath of secrecy.

She wanted the oath waived to enable her to respond to allegations of professional misconduct as DPP.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail