JUDICIARY APPROVES LIVE BROADCAST OF SOME COURT PROCEEDINGS

A JUDICIARY committee has approved a proposal for the introduction of live broadcasts of some court proceedings of national interest and has since started working on modalities for implementation.

Chief Justice Mumba Malila says the Judiciary’s policy committee is in total agreement with his proposal of filming some court proceedings.

About two years ago, Dr Malila tabled the proposal for live streaming of court proceedings before the committee as part of efforts to enhance accountability in the Judiciary.

ZDM

APPROVES LIVE BROADCAST OF SOME COURT PROCEEDINGS



A JUDICIARY committee has approved a proposal for the introduction of live broadcasts of some court proceedings of national interest and has since started working on modalities for implementation.



Chief Justice Mumba Malila says the Judiciary’s policy committee is in total agreement with his proposal of filming some court proceedings.



About two years ago, Dr Malila tabled the proposal for live streaming of court proceedings before the committee as part of efforts to enhance accountability in the Judiciary.



ZDM