JOURNALIST KALANI MUCHIMA LAMENTS,

Same judges that refused to hear petition still incharge, same ZRA that impounded UPND material still incharge, same RTSA still in control what’s happening?

1. Judiciary still under PF control

2. RTSA still under PF control. this institution needs serious clean up

3. ZESCO the curtail has been controlled but not fully. There has been seriousness here but more needs to be dealt with.

4. ZRA still under PF control.

5. ZNBC, PF cadres are having a field day. They are even boasting that they are there to stay.

6. Daily Mail, still under PF control. I saw even some full who made other people’s lives difficult and ordered for their dismissals while PF was in power

7. Councils especially most of the PRO’S are PF cadres. Atleast this am very sure.

8. ECZ under PF rule

You see this government is handling criminals with too soft hands.

Now we hear some people saying “no we can’t fire them coz they have families.

Very laughable. Didn’t PF know that those they fired also had families? PF would even destroy other people’s businesses including their houses.

Today the PF had dominated news everywhere like they are in power while those in the ruling have been left depressed.

Tough times require tough decisions. PF had no mercy with anyone and if you want to treat them like saints you may as well prepare for a tough road ahead.

Why do you think the PF used force to get rid of the DPP? you are fighting a losing battle with that lady at the helm.