Judiciary to televise trial of witch doctors who tried to bewitch Hichilema

Judiciary to televise trial of juju men who tried to bewitch Hichilema



THE Judiciary has announced that the trial of two self-proclaimed witch doctors accused of attempting to cast a spell on President Hakainde Hichilema will be televised.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14wchYa659/?mibextid=oFDknk



The authorities confirmed yesterday that preparations were underway, with a scheduled meeting at the Lusaka Magistrate Complex taking place at to assess the camera setup ahead of the trial, which is set to commence on February 18, 2025.



The accused, Leonard Phiri aged 43 from Sinda district of Eastern Province and Jasten Candunde aged 42 from Mozambique face charges under Zambia’s Witchcraft Act.



The duo is accused of possessing charms and professing knowledge of witchcraft in their alleged plot to bewitch the Head of State.



Police investigations suggest that Phiri and Candunde were allegedly hired by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of embattled former independent member of parliament for Petauke Central Emmanuel Jay Banda who is currently on the run.



The witch doctors were reportedly promised K2 million for their services but only received an advance payment of K16,500 before their scheme crumbled.



However, the juju men were caught before they could even cast a spell on the Seventh Day Adventist master guide (President Hichilema).



During their arrest, authorities found the witch doctors in possession of various charms, including a live chameleon and a tortoise believed to be tools of their trade.



The accused, however insisted that they are certified traditional healers affiliated with the Traditional Health Practitioners Association of Zambia (Thapaz).



On January 20, 2025, the two spiritual practitioners were denied bail by Magistrate Fines Mayambu after the State argued that they posed a flight risk.



The prosecution revealed that Phiri had previously attempted to escape custody, prompting the court to keep both men behind bars until trial.



Meanwhile, Phiri requested medical attention, citing a headache and a cough while Candunde asked for a Chewa interpreter before the trial begins.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 13, 2025