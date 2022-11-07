Judith Kabemba follows Harry Kalaba to Citizens First



JUDITH SAYS KALABA IS INILEGIBLE TO LED CITIZEN FIRST PARTY

It looks the battle is far from ending between Harry Kalaba and his former Deputy in Democratic Party (DP) Jidith Kabemba, reports Martha Banda.

Kabemba has now followed Kalaba to Citizen First party where he announced recently that he was it’s leader and presidential candidate.

“My comrade Citizen First was recently formed by Mr Fred Mubanga the one who was DP candidate for Kabwata in 2021. So CF was given its certificate on 22nd September 2022 after he applied last year with the Registrar of Societies. Mr Fred died on 13th October this year,” says Kabemba.

She explains that according to the constitution of CF one can only be President after being a member of the party for 5 years and should have been elected at a convention with 6000 delegates.

This puts Kalaba in an alkward position as he risks going into 2026 with his candidature hanging in balance.

Zambian Eye