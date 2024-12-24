JUJU MAN’S MISSION IMPOSSIBLE FAILS: LEONARD PHIRI PLEADS GUILTY
Lusaka, Zambia – In a shocking turn of events, Leonard Phiri, a self-proclaimed juju man, has pleaded guilty to possessing charms at the Lusaka Magistrates Court earlier today.
Phiri’s guilty plea comes after he and his Mozambican counterpart allegedly won a joint K2 million voodoo tender to bewitch President Hakainde Hichilema.
According to sources, Phiri and his accomplice were hired by Nelson, the brother of fugitive lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda. The duo’s mission, however, has been deemed “impossible” as Phiri now faces the consequences of his actions.
Ubututu in JJ’s camp
Most people in Zambia have no respect for our Zambian Government because they see her us a foreign entity and their traditional reign more authentic. We need some serious education in this country for our people to understand and appreciate that Zambia together with all the traditions she reposes in her domain, authentically belong to all Zambians and NOT one particular group of persons. This way, when their time comes to working in our Government, they will tenderly do so with all their hearts. Remember Zambia is every 73 tribes she reposes in her arms. Remember to work for your country, Zambia diligently. There is only one Zambia through out the entire Universe. I am proud to be a Zambian. What about you?