JUJU MAN’S MISSION IMPOSSIBLE FAILS: LEONARD PHIRI PLEADS GUILTY



Lusaka, Zambia – In a shocking turn of events, Leonard Phiri, a self-proclaimed juju man, has pleaded guilty to possessing charms at the Lusaka Magistrates Court earlier today.





Phiri’s guilty plea comes after he and his Mozambican counterpart allegedly won a joint K2 million voodoo tender to bewitch President Hakainde Hichilema.





According to sources, Phiri and his accomplice were hired by Nelson, the brother of fugitive lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda. The duo’s mission, however, has been deemed “impossible” as Phiri now faces the consequences of his actions.