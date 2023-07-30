Julius Malema appeals for BRICS boycott in solidarity with Putin

South Africa’s radical leftist opposition party, EFF, urged the leaders of China, India and Brazil to boycott the upcoming BRICS summit in solidarity with Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at an anniversary rally for South Africa’s third largest party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Malema also denounced Washington’s pressure to turn against the Russian leader.

“We call on the president of the People’s Republic of China, India and Brazil not to come to BRICS Summit in solidarity with President Putin, they must say: ‘You touch one of us, you touch all of us'”, said Julius Malema, leader of the EFF party.

During the speech to mark the 10th anniversary of the party, Malema also turned against South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It is Ramaphosa, the coward Ramaphosa, who could not guarantee that we would not arrest Putin. We are Putin and Putin is us, and we will never support imperialism against President Putin”, affirmed the leftist radical.

Putin’s potential visit to South Africa posed a diplomatic and legal dilemma for the South African authorities, as he is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, but it was confirmed earlier this month he wouldn’t participate in person.