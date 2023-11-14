Julius Malema could be banned from entering Kenya

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei now wants the government to ban South African opposition leader Julius Malema from entering Kenya over the controversial remarks he made during his recent visit to the country.

Speaking on Sunday, Cherargei said Malema disrespected President William Ruto and Kenyans and should therefore be compelled to apologise.

“He should tender an unreserved apology not only to President Ruto but to the great people of Kenya because when you insult William Ruto as the president you are insulting all Kenyans.”

Malema, the leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party criticized President William Ruto for failing to fulfil the promises he made to Kenyans in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

“I don’t know if President William Ruto means it because he said so many things, and I can’t locate him these days, because the things he said during election and the things he’s doing now are two different things,” he said in his address.

Malema’s remarks have also been criticized by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who accused him of meddling in Kenya’s affairs.

Speaking on Saturday during a church service at St. Thomas Girls Secondary School in Kilifi, DP Gachagua told off the outspoken Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party boss for meddling in Kenya’s political affairs.

Source – citizen