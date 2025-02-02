Julius Malema Demands Withdrawal of South African Troops from DRC

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw South African troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo following the deaths of 11 soldiers. The appeal came during the party’s third national assembly, convened to finalize resolutions from their December conference.

“Cyril Ramaphosa, I appeal to you and your conscience, bring our soldiers home,” Malema said, questioning both the equipment provided to troops and the underlying motivations for their deployment.

The EFF leader criticized the military mission’s objectives, claiming South African forces lack necessary resources. “The motivations to send our forces to the DRC are dishonest,” he stated.

Speaking at the assembly, Malema shifted focus to domestic matters, emphasizing the importance of strengthening party structures at branch and sub-regional levels.

He urged EFF members to prioritize service delivery heading into 2025, regardless of their position in government. “The rebuilding process begins with building strong branches,” Malema told delegates.

The opposition leader also targeted the ANC-DA coalition government, accusing it of perpetuating corruption and policy uncertainty. He warned that the ruling party’s alliance with “right-wing forces” would undermine efforts to address poverty and unemployment.