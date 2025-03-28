Julius Malema responds to Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and AfriForum after “K*ll the Boer” appeal fails

Malema responds to Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and AfriForum after “K*ll the Boer” appeal fails





Julius Malema, the fiery leader of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), took to social media today to fire back at billionaire Elon Musk, U.S. president Donald Trump, and the Afrikaner rights group AfriForum. Malema’s defiant message, posted on X, came after AfriForum’s failed appeal to overturn a legal ruling regarding the controversial “Kill the Boer” song.





“I want all of you combined with your white supremacist; we will still show you flames. Try me boys,” Malema wrote, and tagged Trump, Elon Musk and Afriforum signaling his unrelenting stance despite legal setbacks in the battle over the divisive chant.





The remark was in response to AfriForum’s unsuccessful attempt to challenge a court ruling that deemed the song not hate speech when sung by Malema and EFF supporters. The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the 2022 Equality Court ruling, and AfriForum’s subsequent push for a Constitutional Court review has so far failed to gain traction.





In his post, Malema grouped Musk, Trump, and AfriForum together as a united front of “white supremacist” opposition, a nod to their shared criticism of his rhetoric and policies.



Musk, originally from South Africa, has accused Malema of inciting genocide against white farmers, a charge the EFF leader rejected in 2023. Trump also weighed in during his presidency, raising concerns about South African land reform that echoed the fears of conservative groups. AfriForum, a vocal defender of Afrikaner rights, has long argued that the song promotes violence against white farmers, particularly amid ongoing debates over land ownership in South Africa.





Malema’s bold statement, vowing to “show you flames,” underscores his determination to stand firm in the face of both local and international criticism. He frames the legal victory as a broader triumph against adversaries, reflecting the deep divisions within South Africa over issues of race, history, and justice. The “K*ll the Boer” controversy continues to serve as a flashpoint in the country’s ongoing struggle to reconcile its painful past with its complex present.



As of now, AfriForum has