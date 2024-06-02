JULIUS MALEMA TO ENGAGE PARTIES ON COALITION POSSIBILITY

By: SABC News

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema says the party will be engaging different political parties on the possibility of a coalition. He was addressing the media earlier today at the Results Operation Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.



Malema also congratulated the uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party on its success in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalang.



“The 2024 elections were not easy because whatever effort and resources dedicated in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga were undermined by the commendable and decisive rise of the MK Party. Which performed above the EFF in KZN and Mpumalanga.

We nevertheless congratulate and commend the people of SA for voting out the ruling party from an absolute parliamentary majority which was abused since 1994.”



Malema adds that going forward parliament will take decisions based on logic and sense and not on entitlement of being the dominant ruling party.



He further states that his party will be engaging with different political parties on how the leadership of parliament will be elected to lead South Africa.



For More Details tune into Live Radio 97.3FM http://radio.garden/listen/live-radio-97-3-fm/tjIHCGv