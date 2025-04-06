Julius Malema vows to seek justice for alleged victims of Omotoso following acquittal

Malema vows to seek justice for alleged victims of Omotoso following acquittal





Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has pledged to seek justice for the alleged victims of Timothy Omotoso, the Nigerian pastor recently acquitted of serious charges.





Malema asserted that if the EFF gains power, especially in the event of the collapse of the current Government of National Unity (GNU), they would work to have Omotoso arrested again and build a stronger case.





Malema emphasized that Omotoso should not be allowed to remain free, particularly after the serious allegations of harming “our children.”





This commitment reflects the EFF’s stance on seeking justice for the victims, a position that has gained attention in light of Omotoso’s acquittal on April 2, 2025.