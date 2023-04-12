Julius Malema wants India to prosecute Dalai Lama

South African opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on Indian police to arrest and prosecute the Dalai Lama for child abuse after a video of his inappropriate interaction with a boy went viral.

In the clip, the 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader is seen kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue” at a public event. The incident appears to have taken place at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamshala in February.

Following an international outcry over the issue, the Dalai Lama has apologised, saying that he regretted the incident.

Sticking one’s tongue out can be a form of greeting in Tibet.

The EFF said the “lame apology” should be rejected as it came a month after the incident.

Its statement said the Indian authorities needed to send a stern warning “to all those who dare to harm children that they will be prosecuted harshly regardless of their status”.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959, following an uprising against Chinese rule there.