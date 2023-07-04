Julius Malema’s R2m watch gets tongues wagging

Julius Malema has been criticised for not only his appearance at the Hollywoodbets Durban July but a reported R2 million watch he wore to the event. The EFF leader and his spouse were guests at the Opulent Experience Marquee at the race day event over the weekend.

But Twitter critics are calling the outspoken politician out for being a “hypocrite. At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, Julius Malema was photographed wearing a classic black suit, which he paired with an oversized bow tie. He added a designer watch for a touch of opulence. But despite being at the grande racing event, one Twitter user found fault over the politician’s display of wealth.



Twitter user @goolammv tweeted: “Julius Malema’s yearly salary is about R1.3 million. Malema was at the Durban July wearing a watch worth about R2 million. After looking at Malema’s parliament declaration, one can easily come to the conclusion that Malema is living a life funded by stolen money from VBS, Jhb Metro, and cigarette smuggling mafias.

“In any other country, people like Malema would be banned from parliament.” The tweep claimed that Malema was a “hypocrite” after he criticised ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula over his equally expensive watch.

The tweep continued: “When it was alleged that Fikile Mbalula was wearing an expensive watch, The EFF mob was jumping over each other to attack Mbalula. Calling him a puppet of Rupert and the West. Today when it’s Malema, they have a completely different take. BLOODY HYPOCRITES Meanwhile, Julius Malema’s wife Mantwa Matlala also turned heads with her elegant appearance at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.