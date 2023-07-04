FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S CHILDREN WEEP

Former President Edgar Lungu’s children have accused law enforcement agencies of demonising their family based on unfounded allegations.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the former president’s residence, Tasila Lungu cries that the state has made life difficult in the ongoing investigations in the family’s wealth.

Ms. Lungu laments instances in which the former first family has learnt of lawsuits through the media, instead of being served documentation on matters being pursued by law enforcement agencies.

She adds that prevailing acts are seemingly bent on demonising her father who diligently served the nation and willingly handed over power when time came for him to step aside.

In her brief emotional statement, the Chawama Lawmaker says regardless of the circumstances, her family is resolute the law takes its course.

Recently, law enforcement wings among them, the Drug Enforcement Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission and Police have made arrests and seized properties of the Lungus that are suspected to be proceeds of crime, a matter that some sections of society claim is an attempt to strip the immunity of the former Head State, but the government refutes claims of persecution.

