JUNKIES INTRODUCES NEW ATTACKING STRATEGY IN MONGU



Of late, Mongu town has been on a plight of junkies terrorizing residents in almost all the compounds despite the police working tirelessly to curb the vice.





There is a new strategy that the junkies have put in place in order to help them do there evil stuffs easily. The junkies have started using girls/women to knock on people’s doors at night by sounding as if they are stranded and need help. Residents of Malengwa, Forest and Wenela are a witness to this. A knock will be heard and later followed by a girl’s voice asking for help so you open for her.





One woman was attacked last over the weekend in this manner and only to be rescued by the neighbors who heard screaming for her life.





When questioned, she narrated that she heard a knock on the door. She hesitated for a while before she responded to the knock. The knock continued and this time with a violent knock and a girls’ voice crying was heard. She later on asked who was there and the girl responded that ” please I’m Pamela, I have lost my way and I’m being chased please open for me”. The lady woke up, got a torch and went to open the door. As soon she opened the door she was welcomed by a group of boys close to 5 who then forced themselves into the house. Without much hesitation, she screamed violently and the junkies escaped in thin air. Some neighbors arrived in no time to rescue her.



KINDLY BE ALERT ON WHO YOU OPEN FOR AT NIGHT. STAY SAFE.



BBN