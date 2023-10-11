Junta orders UN boss to leave Niger within 72 hours

Niger’s military rulers have demanded that the head of the United Nations’ diplomatic mission in the country leave within 72 hours.

A statement from the West African nation’s foreign ministry accused the UN of using “underhanded manoeuvres”, instigated by France, to stop Niger fully participating in last month’s UN General Assembly, as well as other international meetings.

The junta, which overthrew Niger’s democratically president in July, has also kicked out French troops and the French ambassador.