Jurgen Klopp declines offer to coach U.S. men’s national team after sacking of Emma Hayes

Jurgen Klopp reportedly declined an offer from U.S. Soccer, which is in the process of finding a new head coach for the U.S. men’s national team.

This follows the dismissal of former head coach Gregg Berhalter. U.S. Soccer, which has a connection to Klopp through USWNT coach Emma Hayes, reached out to Klopp to explore his interest in the role.

According to The Athletic, Klopp rejected the approach, emphasizing his desire to take a break from football after leaving Liverpool earlier this year due to burnout and low energy levels.

Despite his refusal, U.S. Soccer remains interested in the possibility of securing the German coach for the position.

After finishing the Premier League season with Liverpool, Klopp has been enjoying a restful summer, taking time off from the sport.

“It is that I am running out of energy,” he said in January. “I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

While Klopp is a prominent name on the USMNT’s potential coaching list, he is not the only candidate being considered. The federation’s search for a new head coach is in its early stages. The national team decided to make a change following their poor performance at the Copa America, where they, as the tournament hosts, were eliminated in the group stage.

U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker says the federation hopes to have a coach appointed by September when the U.S. will play a pair of friendlies. They’ll face Canada on September 7 in the first of those friendlies before hosting New Zealand three days later.