Just because he was succesful businessman owning trucks, buses and a lodge, you burn him to ashes?

Lwando Grayne Lwando wrote;

You could have known the business but not the face behind it! This is the man who was gruesomely murdered and burnt to ashes in Mumbwa on suspicion that he was behind ritual killings in Mumbwa!

An irate mob burnt down his luxurious lodge, some trucks after unconfirmed stories went around that he has a tunnel under his lodge where he keeps two coffins and human body parts!



His business partner was also brutally killed with heavy stones and hit with logs and iron bars!

No one brought out coffins or human body parts to substantiate their claims. They say the guy that was caught committing murder, mentioned the two businessmen. In the video, the murderer didn’t even have a chance to talk!



This story will always have a sad taste as it will leave many questions unanswered but will still have alot of people rotting in jail for murder, malicious damage and other charges!

Money and wealthy in our country still remains public enemy on1 as it is always associated with either witchcraft or theft !